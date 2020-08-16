Get that treasure out: ‘American Pickers’ coming to Ohio

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team plan to film episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the Ohio area in October.

Collectors in the area are invited to discuss their years of picking.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking.” The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the men are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Wolfe and Fritz only pick private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public will be considered.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.