FCCC welcomes new staff members

Four County Career Center in Archbold is welcoming three new staff members for the 2020-21 school year.

Aarika Alabata is the new intervention specialist instructor. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a Post Bachelor’s degree in Special Education. Alabata has been in education the past four years, teaching at Bryan City Schools, Edgerton Local Schools, and Coal City Schools. She lives in Bryan.

Karlee Badenhop is FCCC’s Workforce Development/Placement. She earned a Bachelor of Science Business Administration degree from Ohio Northern University. Badenhop was previously the director of sales and marketing at an assisted living facility and the manager of Marketing, Wellness and Community Relations at Henry County Hospital. She lives in Liberty Center.

Matthew Scarberry is the new Specialized Mechatronics and Robotics instructor. He holds state and national journeyman’s tool maker certification and worked as a journeyman for the past 14 years. He lives in Liberty Center.

Melissa Nafziger is the new test/intervention instructor. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Math Secondary Education and a Master’s degree in Classroom Technology. Nafziger has spent 21 years in education. She lives in Archbold.

Brandy Breen is cafeteria cook. She has worked as a cook at Bryan Hospital for the past 25 years. She lives in Bryan.

Joyce Golz is the new Hospitality Services instructor. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Child Development from the University of Akron and a Master’s degree in Special Education and Transition to Work. Golz has spent the past 15 years in education from college level to preschool. She lives in Defiance.