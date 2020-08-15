DeWine appoints NSCC board members

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has appointed three Board of Trustees members of Northwest State Community College in Archbold, one new appointment and two reappointments.

A new board member, Ronald Ernsberger, of Napoleon, will represent Henry County during a term from July 31, 2020, to June 9, 2026. His appointment fills the seat previously held by Bob Hall, whose term expired June 2020.

Jeff Erb of Stryker represents Williams County as a continuing board member. His reappointment runs through June 9, 2026. Erb is a past chair of the board and serves as an alternate on the Finance Committee.

“I want to thank Governor DeWine for allowing me to serve another term at Northwest State Community College. I have truly enjoyed being part of the board and am looking forward to another six years,” Erb said. “NSCC is a true gem for education in our area…The future of the students of Northwest State is very bright and I am excited to play my small part.”

Scott Mull of Van Wert also continues as a board member; his reappointment runs through June 9, 2026. He is second vice chair of the board and serves on the Board Executive Committee and the Finance Committee.

“I look forward to working with fellow trustees to further the college’s mission and vision as well as sharing with the college Van Wert County’s educational perspective and needs,” Mull said. “This will serve to enhance the collaborative relationship between NSCC and Van Wert County to provide additional educational resources for the county as well as support a base of future potential NSCC students and graduates.”

NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson said the college is blessed to have a strong civically-committed citizenry.

“Our board has shown a strong commitment to partner with senior leadership as we point the institution towards our mission to improve the lives of individuals and strengthen local communities,” he said. “It has been my personal pleasure to work with Trustees Jeff Erb and Scott Mull, and I am excited to continue those relationships. In addition, I am excited to welcome Ron Ernsberger to our board. He is well known as a strong businessman in our area, and his expertise is welcome as we move forward with our fiscal ‘20-‘23 Strategic Plan.”

Thomson added, “Personally, the board has been a strong source of both professional and personal support. We are currently in historic times where we must make important decisions in short time frames with limited information. The board has demonstrated real trust as we navigate these uncertain waters.”

Ernsberger https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_RonaldErnsberger.jpg Ernsberger Mull https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Mull.jpg Mull