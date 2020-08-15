FCCC classes start Aug. 19-20

Opening day for Four County Career Center juniors and new students is Wednesday, Aug. 19, and Thursday, Aug. 20, for returning seniors. The 2020-21 school year welcomes over 900 new and returning students.

Students attend classes starting at 8:45 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. All classes will be held in-person in the labs and with classrooms following the state requirements for health and safety measures. A closed lunch period policy requires all students to either purchase a lunch in the cafeteria or carry their own.

All FCCC associate districts provide bus transportation for enrolled students. They are urged to use the transportation provided by their local district. For students who must drive cars to school, a parking area is provided at the northwest side of the school building.

School closing and delays will be broadcast over the Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, and Napoleon radio stations as well as Toledo television stations WTVG-13 TV, WTOL-11 TV, WNWO-24 TV, and FOX-36 TV.

Upon completing their training, students receive a Career Passport containing a certificate documenting their training along with verification of employability skills. If they meet the graduation requirements of their high school and pass the required state examinations, they also receive a diploma from their associate high school.

Additional information regarding the 2020-21 school year and reopening plan, along with the student handbook, can be found at www.fourcounty.net.