Defiance woman sentenced for meth

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jennifer Howe, 46, of Defiance previously pleaded no contest and was found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs. She possessed methamphetamine.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew; provide proof of high school equivalency; successfully complete the Henry County Drug Court Program; successfully complete treatment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and and recommended aftercare; obtain a valid driver’s license including proof of financial responsibility; and serve two days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for days served.

Failure to comply could result in 10 months in prison.

Indiola Howell, 21, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer. She failed to stop her vehicle after police activated their and sirens, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.

She was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; maintain her current regimen of prescribed medication; within one week of release from CCNO contact mental health treatment provider and comply with any recommended treatment; and serve 11 months in CCNO with credit for 218 days already served.

Failure to comply could result in 30 months in prison.

Jeremy Contreras, 47, of Morenci, Mich., previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. He did receive, retain or dispose of a credit card while knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that said card had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

He was sentenced to 11 months in prison and ordered to pay prosecution costs.