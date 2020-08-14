Sauder Village opening final phase of Main St. project

Sauder Village in Archbold will celebrate the completion of a spectacular new addition Saturday, Aug. 15, with the opening of the west side of the 1920s Main Street. The Roaring Twenties will come to life as guests explore a theater, candy shop, fire station, soda fountain, clothing/dry goods store, and more.

“We are very excited to open this final phase of our 1920s Main Street project to the public,” said Debbie Sauder David, Sauder Village president and CEO. “The 1920s was an era filled with exciting advancements in travel and communication, tremendous social change, and roaring good times. We look forward to having guests join us to experience the twenties in a fun, family–friendly environment at Sauder Village.”

The 1920s Main Street is part of the Walk Through Time experience at Sauder Village. This one-of-a-kind project replicates a portion of a 1920s Main Street typical to northwest Ohio. At this permanent addition guests can see how people worked and spent their hard-earned leisure time during the 1920s. Shops opening on the west side of Main Street include Fire Station #1, Wiederkehr Clothing, Hub Grocery Store, and a theater. Guests will also enjoy exploring the new soda fountain/pharmacy, Main Street Confections, and The Broken Barrel Speakeasy, which is open for special events/experiences only.

“Families visiting our 1920s Main Street can stop in for a Charleston Chew at the candy shop, enjoy a chocolate malt or milkshake at the soda fountain, get a sneak peek of a picture show at the theater, and check out a vintage fire truck and antique automobiles,” Sauder said.

In addition to the new buildings on the west side of Main Street, families will also enjoy experiencing the 1920s at shops along the Main Street’s east side including the depot, Okuley Barbershop, Stotzer Hardware Store, Farmers and Merchants State Bank and many others.

For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.