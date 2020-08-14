Delta getting DHS firefighters grant

The Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program will award the Delta Community Fire Department $203,714.29 in funds to assist its level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards.

The fire department is one of four entities to be awarded grant money in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District. The others are the Village of Antwerp, Perrysburg Township, and Highland Township Fire Department.

“I am proud to support Ohio’s Fifth District’s fire departments so they can work to prevent and swiftly respond to threats to our health and safety,” Congressman Bob Latta said.