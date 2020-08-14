The following births were recorded by the Fulton County Health Center.

Aug. 11: Abby and John Buldas, Toledo, girl.

Aug. 11: Katelyn and Michael Britenriker, Wauseon, girl.

A son, Aiden Michael, was born Aug. 6 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee to Justin and Bethany Sauder of Wauseon. He weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz., and was 21 1/4 inches long. Grandparents are Phil and Denise Wingate of Temperence, Mich., and Mike and Pam Sauder of Archbold. Great-grandparents are Carol Wingate of Toledo, Wayne and Jean Shimpeno of Rochester, Pa., and Marlin and Marcine Klopfenstein of Pettisville.