Fair food events continue at Fulton County Fairgrounds

This weekend marks the fourth and final Fair Food To Go events at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. It will run Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. each day.

The final two events will be held Aug. 7-9, and Aug. 14-16. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Vendors expected at the Fairgrounds include Outlaw BBQ, Blooming Tasty Taters, Bohlander’s, Pence’s, Sirloin Tip Dinners, and Ben’s Pretzels.

Visitors will enter at the main gate (Gate A) and exit at the horse gate (Gate F). Parking will be permitted behind and around Spangler Arena.

Social distancing should be in practice and masks are required.

Visitors should walk to the food booths and then take their food to go. No dining will be permitted on the fairgrounds unless you are camping. Vendors are subject to change without notice.

Visit fultoncountyfair.com/fair-food-to-go/ for more information and updates on which vendors will be on hand.

Outlaw BBQ

• Mike’s Cheese Shack

• Blooming Tasty Taters (Curly Fries, Fish Sandwiches, & Fried Veggies)

• Bohlander’s (Lemonade, Sandwiches, Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes)

• Pence’s (Cotton Candy, Apples, Popcorn)

• Sirloin Tip Dinners

• Ben’s Pretzels

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Fair-Sign-1.jpg https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_fair-food-fix-Week-4.jpg