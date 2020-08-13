Wauseon woman sentenced for cocaine

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Andrea Hite, 30, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until a bed is available at Serenity Haven; successfully complete Serenity Haven and all recommended aftercare; successfully complete Fulton County Drug Court; and serve 27 days at CCNO with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Jonathan Boesger, 26, of Fayette previously pleaded guilty to forgery. He forged his time card while on community control.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $1,250 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; serve seven days in CCNO; complete all recommended treatment with the veteran’s hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich.; and attend a minimum of two AA/NA meetings per week.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.