County road closures announced

Two road closures have been announced by the Fulton County Engineer’s Office.

County Road J will be closed between County Road 10 and State Route 109 for bridge repair beginning Aug. 17. The closure is expected to last through Oct. 30.

A detour will be posted.

County Road 21-2 is expected to be close between County Roads J and L are closed through today for road repairs.

Also, previously announced was a closure on County Road 10 over the Ohio Turnpike. It began Aug. 3 and is expected to last approximately 60 days.