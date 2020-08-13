Motorists cited during traffic blitzes

Six citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted July 12-28 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The citations were issued for four speed violations and two violations for driving under suspension. Deputies made 20 traffic stops and also issued 18 warnings.

Three citations were issued during a second blitz conducted Aug. 1-8. The citations issued were for speed violations. Deputies made 14 traffic stops and also issued 12 warnings.

The blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.