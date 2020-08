The following local residents have been honored by their respective college or university.

Siena Heights University: Dean’s List – Zachary Bloom, Hannah Pennington, Swanton; Morgan Leppelmeier, Wauseon. Academic Achievement List – Jennifer Colburn, Swanton.

Concordia University: Honor’s List – Jade Finfera, Swanton.

University of Wisconsin-Madison: Graduates – Eric Buckenmeyer, Archbold, Master of Arts/Library and Information Studies.