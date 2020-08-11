Busy Nov. ballot on tap for many

While most Fulton County races will be uncontested in the November election, there are 17 issues on the ballot around the county.

Delta voters will see an especially busy ballot. There will be a school district income tax, village property tax renewal, and five charter amendments before voters.

Those in the Pike-Delta-York school district will decide on a new five-year, 1% income tax to pay for current expenses.

In the Village of Delta, voters will be asked to approve a 5-year, 1-mill property tax renewal for recreation.

There are also five proposed charter amendments on the ballot in the village. They concern council vacancies, residency requirements, and the correction of a typographical error.

Wauseon voters will decide on two tax issues in November. The Wauseon Exempted Village School is asking for approval of a continuing 3.87-mill substitute property tax levy.

The City of Wauseon is seeking a renewal and decrease of a recreation levy. The original levy funded construction and operation of the city pool. The renewal would include a reduction of millage from 2.6 to 2.0 to reflect no further need of construction costs, and would benefit the operation of the city pool and parks and recreation services.

The Village of Lyons is looking to renew a five-year, 3-mill levy for current operating expenses. Metamora voters will decide on renewal of a five-year, 0.5-mill levy for recreation.

Royalton Township will have two levies on the ballot. There will be an additional five-year, 1-mill levy for township cemeteries and a five-year, 1.8-mill renewal levy for fire protection.

There are also two in Chesterfield Township. Voters will decide on a the renewal of both a five-year, 2-mill levy for roads and a five-year, 1-mil levy for fire and rescue.

In Amboy Township, residents will vote on renewal of a five-year, 1-mill levy for fire and rescue.

Finally, in Clinton Township East precinct, voters will decide on whether to allow Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at American Winery.

Candidates

Races for Fulton County positions will be almost entirely uncontested in November.

The lone exception is the race for Bill Rufenacht’s County Commissioner seat. Republican Joe Short and Becky Thatcher, running under no party, will face off.

Rufenacht is not seeking re-election.

Races for county prosecuting attorney, clerk of courts, sheriff, recorder, treasurer, engineer, coroner, common pleas probate/juvenile judge, and another county commissioner seat are also uncontested, with a lone Republican running in each.

In the Ohio House, Derrick Merrin will face a challenge from Democrat Nancy Larson in the 47th District. Republican James Hoops in unopposed in the 81st District.

In the Ohio Senate 2nd District, Republican Theresa Gavarone is challenged by Democrat Joel O’Dorisio.

Incumbent Republican Bob Latta faces Democrat Nick Rubando in the U.S. House 5th District race.

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. Ohioans can register to vote or change their address at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/.

Early voting begins Oct. 6.

Delta voters will see several issues on the November ballot, including a school district income tax. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Delta-HIgh-School.jpg Delta voters will see several issues on the November ballot, including a school district income tax. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010