Fulton County announces 2020 4-H winners

The 2020 Fulton County 4-H Winners have been announced.

Still Project Judging Winners – County Winner (CW) – Honorable Mention (HW)

Health Living: Keeping Fit – Ezekiel Borton (HM); Truth About Tobacco-Jenna Hallett (HM); Your Thoughts Matter – Jenna Stanton (HM)

Family & Home: The Laundry Project – Jana Burkholder (CW)

Creative & Leisure Arts: Cake Decorating, Jr.–Brayden Burkholder (CW), Hailey Harmon (HM); Cake Decorating Sr.– Macie Rochelle (CW) Control the Image – Emily Herr (CW), Trinity Nation (HM); Focus on Photography – Peyton Richer (CW), Abby Rutz (HM); Get Started in Art, Jr. – Ella Grime (CW), Ali Genter (HM); Get Started in Art, Sr. – Elizabeth Theobald (CW), Jael Michelson (HM; )My Favorite Things – Oliver Seibert (CW); Scrapbooking, Jr.– Josie Spires (CW), BayleeDickey (HM); Scrapbooking, Sr.– Arika Zeiter (CW)

Personal Development: One on One – Jenna Stanton (CW)Self-Determined, Jr.–Levi Emmons (CW), Nathaniel Emmons (HM)Self-Determined, Sr. – Kamryn Ruetz (CW), Chandler Ruetz (HM); Self-Determined Idea Starter– Madeline Johnston (CW), Paige Radel (CW); Teens on the Road to Financial Success – Oliver Seibert (CW)

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics: All Systems Go! – Sophie Sterken (CW); Arcs & Sparks – Anthony Pelton (CW); From Airedales to Zebras – Keren Maldonado (CW), Maebelle Rettle (HM); Investigating Electricity – Mason Muhlenkamp (CW); Magic of Electricity – Keren Maldonado (CW), AJ Leininger (HM); Making the Cut, Level 2 – Walter Hallett IV (CW), Molly Elvey (HM); Measuring Up, Jr. – Hunter Vaculik(CW), Alanna Wyse (HM), Jocelyn Schuester (HM); Not Just Knots –Derek Zeiter (CW), Levi Short (HM); On the Cutting Edge – JoBeth Daniels (CW); Robotics 2 – Brady Fry (CW); Away-Solid Fueled – Brody Chittenden (CW); Science Fun with Dairy Foods – Janna Burkholder (CW); Science Fun with Flight – Derek Stanton (HM); Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry – Adelynn Crossgrove (CW) ; Starting Up – Austin Gillen (CW), AJ Leininger (HM), Gracyn Pelton (HM); Tune it Up, Level 3 – Jesse Rittichier (CW); Warm It Up, Level 2 – Silas Dickey (CW)

Food & Nutrition: Beyond the Grill – Aaron Miller (CW); Global Gourmet – Hannah May Borton (CW); Grill Master – Matt Fritsch (HM); Let’s Bake Quick Breads –Ruby Heffernan (CW); Let’s Start Cooking – Mackenzie Coon (CW); Sports Nutrition 2: Ready, Set, Go! – Luke Reinhard (CW); Star Spangled Food – Alli Corbin (CW); Yeast Breads on the Rise –Anneka Wesche (CW)

Clothing & Textiles: Accessories for Teens – Mallorie Strauss (CW), Anna Rukieh (HM); Clothing for Middle School – Keigan Schuster (CW); Designed By Me – Laine Shinaberry (CW); Loungewear – Allena Crossgrove (CW); Quilting the Best Better – Arika Zeiter (CW), Natalie Seibert (HM); Ready, Set, Sew Active! – Reilly Bailey (CW); Sew Fun – Hailey Harmon (CW), Grace Whitinger (HM); Sundresses and Jumpers – Sydnie Whitinger (CW), Arika Zeiter (HM); You Can Quilt! – Abby Savage (CW), Hannah Lazenby (HM)

Companion Animal: All About Dogs – Ariah Bagrowski (HM)

Natural Resources: Beekeeping – Nicholas Wacha (CW), Emma Wing (HM); Geology: Can You Dig It? – Evan Reinhard (CW), Greydon Wesche (HM); Growing Your Own Vegetables – Molly Elvey (CW); Outdoor Adventurer: Beginning Fishing – Gavin Doerfler (CW), Hunter Elton (HM)

Gun Safety & Basic Archery: Basic Archery – Jessica Campbell (CW), Chance Dixon (HM); Safe Use of Guns – Aiden Wood (CW)

2020 4-H Royalty: Queen – Emily Herr; King – Ashton Sayers; Goat Ambassador – Lily Herr; Horse Queen – Allison Herr; Lamb Ambassador – Emma Vaculik; Poultry Ambassador – Desi Roshong; Dog Ambassador – Leah Mishka; Rabbit Ambassador – McKenna Thierry

The 4-H King and 4-H Queen each receive a $250 scholarship for education beyond high school, in memory of Tonia McQuillen, a 4-H member who died in 1993 following a five-year battle with cancer.

Species ambassadors each receive a $200 scholarship for education beyond high school. sponsored by the Fulton County 4-H Endowment fund.