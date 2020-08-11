New Delta steel plant delayed by COVID-19

Plans to start building a steel plant in Delta this summer were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and have been pushed back to early next year.

Nova Tube and Steel, an approximately $70 million project that will eventually bring 102 jobs to the area, now has a projected date of Jan. 22, 2022, for full operation. Nova Steel CEO and owner Scott Jones said land clearing and drainage preparation for the up to 200,000 square-foot facility will begin in September.

Construction of the building was supposed to begin May 1 but was side-lined by COVID-19. It’s now expected to be completed by September or October of 2021 “if the economy keeps following along and is level and continues to be stable,” Jones said. “We’re excited to get going.”

The plant will produce structural tubing and will gradually employ people from the area over the next two to three years, depending on demand. Nova Steel, a Canadian company headquartered in LaSalle, Canada, purchased the rural property for the facility at 8661 County Road H for $767,900. The parcel was annexed to the village several years ago.

The company supplies the automotive, construction, mining, rail, agriculture, and transportation industries and the defense sector.

A $500,000 Community Development Block Grant dispersed through the State of Ohio was approved by the Fulton County Commissioners to upgrade the location’s infrastructure. Work will include extending water and sanitary sewer systems and reconstructing and widening County Road H from the intersection at State Highway 109 east to the plant’s new entrance.

Additionally, a railroad crossing within the area will be improved, and a rail spur will be added off the main line to serve the site.

It’s not yet certain when the infrastructure work is scheduled to begin, according to Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation.

Delta administrators estimate Nova Tube and Steel will provide the village with $75,000 in annual income tax revenue.

“We like the town of Delta, we like our neighbors at North Star Bluescope Steel, and we think it’s going to be a good marriage,” Jones said.

Founded 41 years ago, Nova Steel has nine locations and over 1,000 employees across North America.

