COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Laura Martinez, Swanton, vs. Sean Shelley Swanton, other civil.

Courtney J. Terteling, Swanton, vs. Brian C. Harris, Swanton, other civil.

Allen E. Wolfe, Delta, vs. Bobbie Sue Rich, Claremore, Okla., non-support of dependents.

Ashley C. Deeds, Wauseon, vs. Anthony J. Rodriguez, Wauseon, domestic violence.

State of Ohio, Columbus, vs. JLST Interstate, Wauseon, other civil.

Jamie L. Torrez, Wauseon, vs. Diontae B. Torrez, Defiance, dissolution of marriage with children.

Heather L. Kirkland, Napoleon, vs. Shelby S. Kirkland, Fayette, termination of marriage with children.

Thomas L. Thompson, Swanton, vs. Xavier H. Wiemken, Swanton, other civil.

Alicia J. Johnston, Delta, vs. Edward L. Johnston, Elyria, Ohio, dissolution of marriage without children.

Marriage Licenses

Alex J. Claringbold, 23, Brownstown, Mich., U.S.. Army, and Emily B. Queen, 20, Brownstown, Mich., cosmetologist.

Seth M. Burkholder, 26, Wauseon, maintenance, and Kailey L. Kruse, 24, Wauseon, cosmetologist.

Chad A. Miller, 42, Fayette, manufacturing engineer, and Amanda J. Sinks, 40, Fayette, radiologic technologist.

Ruben Ruiz Albino, 26, Wauseon, machine operator, and Eimy M. Pena Camacho, 23, Wauseon, packing associate.

Real Estate Transfers

Sandra L. Beck to Alfredo Jr. and Sara E. Vallejo, 433 Summit St., Pettisville, $185,000.

Thomas J. and Judith M. Halker to Gary L. Switlick, 1520 County Road N, Swanton, $215,000.

Traci Rashley to Donald W. Johnson, 509 Palmwood Ave., Delta, $89,900.

Christy S. Houck to Jacob D. Whitcomb, 3919 County Road 19, Archbold, $140,000.

Jon C. Strauss to Brian Kruse, 4034 County Road 1, Delta, 6204 County Road D, Delta, $290,000.

Lindsey M. Short and Kris Forward to Christy S. Houck, 110 W. Lugbill Road, Archbold, $180,000.

Diane M. Crawford to Bobbie G. Lantz and Conrad Chase, 705 Holly Lane, Delta, $199,000.

Raymond T. and Lauren E. Martinez to Oscar Lopez Gonzalez, 1110 Old Orchard Drive, Wauseon, $210,000.

Jerry J. LLC to Bruce A. Hengstler, 720 Ottokee St., Wauseon, $72,900.

Andrea L. Bachman to Gabriel Wilson, 230 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon, $107,500.

Randall E. and Brittany A. Eyre to Ethan J. Meyers, 13758 County Road 11-2, Lyons, $30,000.

Timothy L. Good, trustees, to Trevor Dominique and Jordan Clark and Brandi Clark, 226 Maple St., Wauseon, $40,000.

Ironwood Golf Course of Wauseon LLC to Ironwood Golf Course of Wauseon LLC, 733 W. Leggett St., Wauseon, 1015 W. Leggett St., Wauseon, $632,700.

Steve and Darla Kruse to Joshua S. Burkhart and Caresse M. Boyers, 2040 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon, $128,500.

Jeremy M. and Heather L. Leathers to Linda S. and Steven N. Vaughn, 15670 County Road K, Wauseon, $259,900.

Robert M. and Eric P. Krumm to Richard D. Berry, 1348 N. Park Lane, Wauseon, $177,500.

James E. Beck, trustee, to Ringgold Rentals LLC, 502 Brussel St., Archbold, $29,500.

Rodney E. and Sandra L. Nofziger to Judy K.. Baer, 286 Cherry St., Wauseon, $90,000.

Hayley Tule to Anissa J. Drewes, 333 S. Oakwood St., Wauseon, $119,000.

James R. Dickman to Zachary and Kelsey Michalkiewicz, 113 Crabapple Drive, Swanton, $242,000.

Jennifer L. Sharp to Marshall L. and Terry R. Boyers, 433 Cedar St., Wauseon, $25,000.