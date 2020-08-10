Fulton County remains Level 2 in Ohio Public Health Advisory

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County remained at Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday.

The county met 2 of the 7 indicators. Indicators met new cases per capita; the proportion of cases not in congregate settings; and sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-like illness.

Lucas County remained at Red Alert Level 3 with the Thursday update. The county met three indicators, which would normally mean Level 2, but it stays at Level 3 until it drops below the high incidence threshold of over 100 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period.

Henry County dropped to Level 2.

• The number of states in Ohio’s travel advisory has decreased.

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity. If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations. This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers, according to officials.

The updated list on Aug. 5 included Mississippi, Alabama, Nevada, Florida, Arizona, and Idaho.

• On Friday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that schools can begin applying for the new BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant. A total of $50 million will be allocated through the grant program to help provide hot spots and internet-enabled devices to students.

After hearing feedback from various groups that the matching grant requirement would create a barrier for districts, it has been removed from the program. Many school districts have already begun to make purchases for the upcoming school year, and as a result, purchases made since July 1 of this year are eligible for support from this program.

The application period will close Friday, Aug. 21.

