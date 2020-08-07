Second COVID-19 test for DeWine negative Thursday

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested positive then negative for COVID-19 on Thursday. He was tested as part of a protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland and the result was positive.

DeWine returned to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine were both be tested. The results came back negative for both.

“We do not have much experience with antigen tests here in Ohio,” said DeWine. “We will be working with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of how the discrepancy between these two tests could have occurred.”

An antigen test was used in Cleveland and a PCR test in Columbus.

The governor plans to take another PCR test on Saturday.

