Lead, copper testing planned for Wauseon water

The City of Wauseon Water plant is conducting their triennial lead and copper testing at specific locations throughout the distribution system.

They will be dropping off information on the testing this week and will begin leaving sample bottles near front doorways on Aug. 10. If you see one of the water plant staff, they are coming to drop off or collect samples. This will go on through August.

This is required testing per the Ohio EPA. No issues have been found through previous test runs. Contact the Water Treatment Plant with any questions at 419-335-2971.