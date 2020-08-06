Fair food events continue at Fulton County Fairgrounds

Fair Food To Go events are continuing at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The final two events will be held Aug. 7-9, and Aug. 14-16. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Vendors expected at the Fairgrounds this weekend include Island Noodles, J & A Taco, Sirloin Tip Dinners, milkshakes, The Barn Yard, and Blooming Tasty Taters. Next weekends vendors include Outlaw BBQ, Blooming Tasty Taters and Mike’s Cheese Shack.

Visitors will enter at the main gate (Gate A) and exit at the horse gate (Gate F). Parking will be permitted behind and around Spangler Arena.

Social distancing should be in practice and masks are now required.

Visitors should walk to the food booths and then take their food to go. No dining will be permitted on the fairgrounds. Vendors are subject to change without notice.

Visit fultoncountyfair.com/fair-food-to-go/ for more information and updates on which vendors will be on hand.

