Council eyes public hearing for Monroe Street project

Road projects that are either underway or in discussion were at the forefront Monday at the Delta Village Council meeting.

Village Administrator Brad Peebles brought up the desire to set a date for a public hearing in regards to traffic pattern modifications to Monroe Street. He wants Council to consider hosting the meeting in a larger venue, possibly Delta High School which they have utilized before.

Furthermore, Council members agreed the hearing should take place on an off Monday from their regularly scheduled meetings in September so there’s ample time to notify the public.

Towards the end of the meeting, Peebles notified Council that construction work on various intersections along Main Street began Monday. These intersections are to be rebuilt with new curbing and catch basins.

According to Peebles, Fulton County has received $511,000 to go towards aiding its villages in COVID funding. Delta has received 17% of that total or approximately $87,000.

This federal funding can be distributed to the village upon request.

“One of the things that is allowed within this, that I believe Council should give close consideration to, is you can use it to economically stimulate businesses within the village that have been adversely affected by COVID. I think it would be a worthwhile gesture,” said Peebles.

The village administrator said that the most apparent businesses in need of such funding would be establishments that depend on walk-in everyday foot traffic — like restaurants and bars.

Council concluded that the matter should go before the Finance Committee to decide what businesses would receive money should it get dispersed.

Frank Wilton, Councilman and Chair of the Development & Government Relations Committee, gave a brief report to his peers.

It pertained to a July 28 meeting that Wilton, Peebles, and Mayor Bob Gilbert had with representatives of FirstEnergy to discuss the village’s plans for municipal electric. They instructed FirstEnergy the village was only seeking their services — at this time — for the 109 business corridor and not residential.

Wilton also highlighted FirstEnergy’s intention to be “part of the growth that will be coming to the Village of Delta — both industrial and residential.”

County Commissioner hopeful Becky Thatcher got a chance at reaching out to members of the community and potential voters when she spoke at Monday’s meeting.

Thatcher is seeking the vacant seat previously held by Bill Rufenacht who has elected not to run. She is running as a non-partisan candidate.

“If elected, I want to serve all of you as full-time commissioner,” stated Thatcher. “Fulton County has over 28,000 registered voters, with over 21,000 choosing to be non-partisan. That number just blew me away. I am hoping for all of their support, as well as yours.”

Her candidacy gives voters more than one option at the ballot box. “My reasons for wanting to become your full-time County Commissioner, is to serve all of Fulton County. And again, to be a full-time commissioner. I also want you to have a choice when you go to the polls. As far as I know, this will be the only county election that you will actually have a choice,” she said.

Council passed one item each in old business and new business.

In old business, they approved the third reading of an ordinance authorizing the village administrator to dispose of certain real estate not needed for any municipal purpose.

They then approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the village administrator to execute amendment to contract 2017-67 with Fulton County Commissioners for the treatment of leachate from the former county landfill.

With Council member Lynn Frank not in attendance, both items were approved 5-0 as opposed to the normal six.

The meeting closed with the approval of the payment of invoices.

County Commissioner hopeful Becky Thatcher addressed Council Monday to get the word out about her candidacy. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Thatcher-speaking.jpg County Commissioner hopeful Becky Thatcher addressed Council Monday to get the word out about her candidacy. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest A public hearing is likely to be held regarding a change in traffic pattern for a part of Monroe Street in Delta. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_Monroe-St-Delta.jpg A public hearing is likely to be held regarding a change in traffic pattern for a part of Monroe Street in Delta. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest