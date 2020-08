The Fulton County chapter of the Ohio Genealogy Society plans to digitize 10 rolls of microfilm which contain Wauseon newspapers from 1868-1886 and make them available online.

Look up your family and discover fun facts, such as that your aunt missed two days of school due to measles, or that the dentist in Swanton charged 50 cents for tooth cleaning in 1905. Or you can read your great, great, great grandfather’s obituary. For more information visit www.fultoncoogs.org.