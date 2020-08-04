COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Jeanne M. Elghaity, Wauseon, vs. Saed Almara, Toledo, termination of marriage without children.

Maureen Davenport, Swanton, vs. Nathan Davenport, Swanton, dissolution of marriage with children.

Michele L. Dulaney, Delta, vs. McDonald’s, Wauseon, other civil.

HSBC Bank, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Steven P. Bergeon, Swanton, foreclosure.

Amber Bachelder, Delta, vs. Anthony J. Rodriguez, Wauseon, domestic violence.

Toledo Edison Co., Akron, vs. Matthew Konwinski, Swanton, other civil.

Carlos A. Serna, Toledo, vs. Kathyrn R. Serna, Swanton, dissolution of marriage with children.

Marriage Licenses

Maximillion J. Buehler, 25, Swanton, pipefitter, and Savannah E. Walbolt, 21, Toledo, nurse.

John Edward Burling III, 19, Wauseon, Kamco, and Angel R. Adams, 19, Wauseon, unemployed.

Jeremy D. Thomas, 48, Swanton, quality production, and Briana J. Emery, 47, Swanton, fleet manager.

David R. Ellis Jr., 48, Swanton, carpenter, and Angela M. Hawkins, 44, Swanton, office manager.

Dwight G. Stough, 61, Archbold, crane technician, and Debra J. Felix, 57, Archbold, accounts payable specialist.

Rodney L. Lane, 42, Swanton, warehouse, and Kristie L. Weiss, 35, Swanton, purchasing agent.

Collin D. Hennig, 25, Swanton, railroad worker, and Brooke C. Walls, 23, Swanton, homemaker.

Aaron K. Stickley, 44, Wauseon, auto mechanic, and Annie J. Smith, 37, Wauseon, roll former.

Alex J. Claringbold, 23, Brownstown, Mich., U.S. Army, and Emily B. Queen, 20, Brownstown, Mich., cosmetologist.

Real Estate Transfers

Helen M. Clingaman, trustee, to Gary and Carol Brink, 729 Parkview Ave., Wauseon, $220,000.

Shawn and Julie McCaughey to Kiley Leasure, 202 Washington St., Delta, $124,900.

G.A. Wilson Builders LLC to Benjamin J. and Nicole M. Gleckler, 614 Taylor St., Delta, $19,000.

Merlon L. Proudfoot to Oliver J. and Mikaela R. Stuckey, 615 Pine St., Wauseon, $145,000.

Southwood Falls LLC to Terry and Virgina L. White, 15 Cascade Lane, Delta, $25,000.

Paul O. Sigg, trustee, to Chrisopher J. and Kimberly Roth, Flory Lane, Archbold, $38.000.

Shelby J. Borton to Jacob E. Armstrong, 15298 County Road 13-1, Lyons, $95,000.

Kelly L. Crisman to Dennis J. and Bonnie J. Weiss, 308 Clinton St., Wauseon, $135,000.

Christopher J. Coulon to Matthew and Cassandra C. Storrer, 302 Walnut St. Archbold, $113,000.

Sharon D. Laux to Marion and Berdena Evers, 835 Spruce St., Wauseon, $160,000.

G.A. Wilson Builders LLC to Ruben R. Verdin and Ashley L. Smith, 616 Taylor St., Delta, $19,000.

Keith Walker, K&K Development, to Oak Meadow Villas LLC, 1106 Oakview Drive, Delta, $400,000.

Mathew E. A. and Rebecca T. Ingram to Benjamin and Gabrielle L. Pennington, 4293 U.S. 20, Swanton, $165,000.

Pamela K. Grabarczyk to Twelve Point Properties LLC, 113 Elm St., Swanton, $125,000.

Donald M. and Theresa K. Marshall to 6531 County Road 2, Swanton, $118,000.

Brad L. and Pamela S. Heilman to Tina M. Catlin, 8738 County Road T, Lyons, $15,000.

Michael L. and Lisa M. Wilson to Benjamin and Shannon Grime, 23680 County Road E, Archbold, $344,000.

Gary L. Fitch to Jeffrey M. Jeffers, 4460 County Road 1-2, Swanton, $40,000.

Michael E. and Holly M. Wise, trustees, to Michael and Charity Nalley-Owen, 2747 County Road 4-1, Swanton, $358,000.

Southwood Falls LLC to Timothy J. McCabe and Deborah Smith-McCabe, 6 Cascade Lane, Delta, $238,400.