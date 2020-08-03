Penta adult education registration begins

Registration is underway for full and part-time programs at Penta Career Center, Adult Post-Secondary.

Full-time programs begin Aug. 31 and include: Automotive Mechanic Technician; Builder, Contractor and Remodeler Technology; Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Mechanic & Repair; and Welding. Penta’s part-time courses have flexible starting dates and include programs like Plumbing Apprenticeship and Forklift Training.

Penta Adult Post-Secondary also announced a second location at 760 W. Newton Road in Bowling Green for adults interested in Welding programs.

For companies and businesses, Penta offers customized workforce development training at a reasonable cost on location or in Penta’s classrooms and labs.

Penta also offers more than 300 affordable online courses in areas such as medical terminology, computers, finance, and marketing. Through Penta’s partnership with Ed2go, the online courses are taught by expert instructors and start at $115 – per six-week course.

Penta offers online heath care courses through a partnership with Heath Ed Today. Courses include Medical Billing & Coding, Phlebotomy Technician and Pharmacy Technician.

Adults who want to improve their reading, writing, and math skills or study for the High School Equivalency exam can register for Penta’s Aspire Career Pathways Readiness program, offered at many convenient locations. To register for any of the Adult Post-Secondary programs, call 419-661-6554 or stop by Penta at 9301 Buck Road in Perrysburg.

Additional information is available by visiting www.pentacareercenter.org and clicking on “Adult Education.” Financial aid is available for students who qualify