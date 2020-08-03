Confirmed cases increase in area, state

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County saw an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the last week, increasing from 117 on July 26 to 139 Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department did not give updated numbers of Saturday or Sunday. Their last update on Friday showed 137 cases, 13 hospitalizations, and one death.

Among the cases through Friday were are 76 females and 61 males.

Of that Friday total, there are 119 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

Lucas County has had 4,709 cases and 298 deaths, according to the Lucas County Health Department. The latest information from the county shows 1-58 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse, Monclova, and Waterville are also in the 1-508 range.

Holland has had between 175-232 total cases, while Maumee has 291-348.

Wood County had 910 cases and 58 deaths, Defiance County had 129 cases and four deaths, Williams 123 and three deaths, and Henry 106 cases and one death.

There were 93,031 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 88,134 confirmed and 4,897 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 10,900 hospitalizations and 2,560 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 3,261 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 268 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Fulton County remained at Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday.

The county met 3 of the 7 indicators. Indicators met new cases per capita; the proportion of cases not in congregate settings; and sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-like illness.

One more indicator met would have put Fulton County at Level 3.

Henry County and Lucas County remained at Red Alert Level 3 with the Thursday update. Defiance County dropped to Level 2.

• Governor Mike DeWine suggested and the Ohio Liquor Control Commission enacted a statewide emergency rule to limit liquor sales at establishments that serve alcohol for on-site consumption.

The rule would prevent the sale of alcohol at these liquor-permitted establishments beginning at 10 p.m. each night. On-premises consumption must end by 11 p.m. Businesses may stay open, and establishments that sell food can continue serving meals until closing.

DeWine requested the new administrative rule after seeing outbreaks associated with bars across Ohio including Toledo, Cleveland, and Columbus.

“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors, with interactions between many different people,” said DeWine. “While this may have been fine during normal times, these are not normal times. We must make a change to curb the social behaviors that will cause this virus to continue to spread.”

• Last week, DeWine also announced that county and independent fairs will be limited to specific junior fair events. The Fulton County Fair had already limited the fair to junior fair events.

“We’ve seen several fairs that have been doing an excellent job to keep fairgoers safe, yet other fairs have been connected to outbreaks; some have disregarded social distancing; and we’ve also seen a lack of enforcement of the statewide mask order. It’s just a real shame,” said DeWine. “Because it is becoming increasingly clear that we cannot have a regular, safe fair in the summer of 2020, I believe we must now scale fairs back.”

Junior fair activities such as livestock competitions and 4-H and Future Farmers of America competitions for kids and teenagers may continue as planned, but junior fairs must develop a plan that reduces crowding in barns, such as limiting entrance to only the immediate family of those actively showing their animals or projects. A 10 p.m. curfew will also be instituted for the barns, buildings, and midways.

Harness racing can proceed with no spectators, but rides, games, and grandstand events will be prohibited to limit crowds and better prevent coronavirus spread.

• The Red Cross blood drive originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Northwest State Community College has been canceled. NSCC will send an advisory out ahead of the next scheduled drive at the Archbold campus.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/08/web1_CoronaVirusLogo.jpg