Sales tax holiday slated for Aug. 7-9

Ohio will have a sales tax holiday from Friday, August 7, 2020 at 12 a.m. to Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less; an item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and an item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

If you have any additional questions regarding this information, please contact the Ohio Department of Taxation at 1-800-304-3211.