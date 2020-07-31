FCHD reports first COVID-19 death

On Friday the Fulton County Health Department reported the first confirmed death of a Fulton County resident due to COVID-19.

The deceased individual is a female in her 80s. No additional information will be provided out of respect for her family and in order to protect personal privacy.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” stated Fulton County Health Commissioner Kim Cupp. “Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus and do what we can to protect each other.”

As of July 30, 2020, 133 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Fulton County. Twenty-three percent of the cases have been linked to an identified outbreak or cluster of cases. This means that most infections are due to community spread throughout our county.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

Every resident can greatly limit the spread of COVID-19 by following these actions:

1. Follow the statewide mask mandate. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times when: At an indoor location that is not a residence; Outdoors, but unable to maintain six-foot social distance from people who are not household members; Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.

2. Maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Be respectful of other people and the space around them – indoors or out.

3. Decrease in-person interactions with others outside of your household and limit attending gatherings of any size.

4. Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water – and encourage those around you to do the same.

5. Stay home if you feel ill. If you are concerned it may be COVID call your healthcare provider.

Fulton County Health Department will continue to release information regarding COVID-19 at www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com and the health department Facebook and Twitter platforms. More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-10.jpg