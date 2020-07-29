Bryan woman sentenced for drugs, failure to appear for court hearing

A Bryan woman was sentenced to community control Tuesday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for aggravated drug possession and failure to appear.

Kaela Ickes, 30, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear on her personal recognizance bond. She had possessed methamphetamine and failed to appear for a court hearing.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ickes to two years of community control, and ordered her to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew; he held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until a bed is available at Serenity Haven; successfully complete drug treatment at Serenity Haven, and any recommended aftercare; and successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Program.

Failure to comply could result in eight months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs and 18 months in prison for failure to appear, the sentences to be served concurrently, for a total of 18 months in prison.