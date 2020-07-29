The Fulton County Republican Committee held the grand opening of its headquarters on July 25. It will be managed by Gloria Marlatt and open to the public Aug. 3. Hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Pictured are – front, from left – Sandy Barber, chair of the Fulton County Republican Committees; Char Lee, Fulton County Treasurer; Wendy Hardy, Fulton County Recorder; Charles Sulek, Sixth District Court of Appeals candidate – back, from left – State Representative Jim Hoops; Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller; Joe Short, County Commissioner candidate; Walter Hallett; and Scott Haselman, Fulton County Prosecutor.

