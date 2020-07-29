Fulton County sees slight uptick in cases

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County saw an increase in cases of COVID-19 from Sunday, increasing from 117 to 127 on Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department.

Among the cases through Tuesday were 56 males and 71 females.

Of that total on Tuesday, there are 77 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

There have been 13 county patients hospitalized total, an increase of one in the last week. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 4,132 cases and 293 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Lucas County Health Department. Defiance County had 115 cases and four deaths, and Williams County 110 cases and three deaths.

Henry County suffered its first COVID-19 death on Monday. As of Monday, there had been 90 confirmed cases in Henry County.

There were 86,497 overall in Ohio, with 81,896 confirmed and 4,601 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 10,425 hospitalizations and 2,488 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old.

There are 3,118 confirmed deaths statewide, with 264 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• At his press conference Tuesday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that child care providers may return to their normal, statutory ratios and class sizes beginning on Aug. 9.

Child care providers have a choice to increase the number of children and staff members to the normal statutory ratios or to maintain their current, lower ratios to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is structuring a financial incentive to providers that maintains smaller ratios and classroom sizes.

“Children cannot learn unless they are safe and cared for, and without access to child care, parents may resort to less-than-ideal options for their child’s care, such as relying on an elderly grandparent who is at greater risk for contracting COVID-19. By allowing normal ratios to resume, we’re giving parents more options,” said DeWine. “We will continue to closely monitor reports of COVID-19 in child care, as well as compliance with rules and best practices, so that we can respond as needed to keep our children, families, and teachers safe.”

All child care providers must comply with stringent health and safety requirements including:

• Face coverings for all staff and children over 10, unless they have a health exemption.

• Symptom and temperature checks when staff and children arrive.

• Washing hands throughout the day, including upon arrival and before departure.

• Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

• Regular deep cleanings.

Additionally, providers must report any COVID-19 cases to ODJFS and their local health department.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

