New Metroparks levy headed to ballot

The Metroparks Toledo Board approved Wednesday the placement of a new 2-mill levy on the November ballot in Lucas County.

The 10-year levy would be for the purpose of developing, improving, maintaining, and operating the Park District and its properties; acquiring, developing, improving, maintaining, and operating additional lands for park and trail purposes; and conserving and improving natural resources, wildlife habitat, streams, and natural areas.

If approved, the levy would generate $15,926,045 per year, according to the Lucas County Auditor’s office. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 per year.

Speaking in favor of the levy at the meeting were NAACP Toledo Chapter President Ray Wood, Vice President of Yarder Manufacturing Matt Yarder, and former news anchor Chrys Peterson.