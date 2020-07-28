Miller graduates from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER program

COLUMBUS – Kayla Miller of Archbold recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class XI. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.

Miller is the 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator in Fulton County. She and her family have a grain operation. She is a member of the Young Agricultural Professionals group in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties. Miller is a graduate of the Fulton Leadership University, vice president of 4-H Camp Palmer’s Board of Trustees and on the Delta Ag Education program’s advisory committee.

Over the course of a year, Class XI participants learned from experts on how to become better leaders and advocates for the agricultural industry, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking and communications. They learned about public policy matters important to their local communities, as well as the state, nation and world.

They visited Washington, D.C. where they learned about national and global issues, and they visited diverse agricultural operations in Louisiana so they could better understand the differences and similarities in agriculture from state to state.

In addition to Ohio Farm Bureau, AgriPOWER XI partners include Cargill, American Farmland Trust, Franklin County Farm Bureau, Clinton, Coshocton, Delaware, Fayette, Fulton, Knox County Farm Bureaus, Southern Ohio Ag and Community Development Fund, Ohio State University Delaware Extension, OFB Foundation, Ohio Soybean Council and the OFBF Water Quality Grant Program.

To learn more about the AgriPOWER program, visit ofbf.org/agripower.