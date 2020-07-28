COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Mary Jo Currier, Delta, vs. Christopher Hoven, Gonzales, La., non-support of dependents.

Anna M. Janik, Fayette, vs. Jamie A. Boyd, Hillsdale, Mich., non-support of dependents.

Kristy N. Luna, Archbold, vs. Gale P. Dickey, Fort Wayne, Ind., support enforcement.

KS Maintenance LLC, Monclova, Ohio, vs. Brian Schultz, Swanton, foreclosure.

Steve Sparks, Holland, Ohio, vs. Keith Marksch, Sylvania, Ohio, foreclosure.

Misty L. Knapp, Fayette, vs. Timothy L. Knapp, Fayette, dissolution of marriage without children.

Amy L. Cook, Wauseon, vs. Scott D. Cook, Archbold, dissolution of marriage with children.

Lisa N. Roth, Archbold, vs. John W. Reeb, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, domestic violence.

Henry E. Gonzales-Espinoza, Wauseon, vs. Karen K. Gonzales, Council Bluffs, Iowa, termination of marriage without children.

David E. Romaker, Swanton, vs. Florence A. Romaker, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Terrance P. Doherty, Fayette, vs. Andrew G. Brehm, his successor, West Unity, other civil.

Amanda M. Sherry, Delta, vs. Lance C. Sherry, Delta, termination of marriage with children.

Real Estate Transfers

Ned L. and Patricia L. Bechtel to Kimberly M. Scott, 511 Helvetia St., Delta, $75,000.

Brandon E. and Lisa A. Peluso to Brett A. Westhoven and Caroline Bass, 11650 County Road 6, Delta, $327,500.

Christopher M. Lay to Casey J. Kidd, 201 Franklin St., Swanton, $109,000.

Elaine S. Rupp to Brett M. Long, 406 N. Brunell St., Wauseon, $142,200.

Holly and Corey W. Inells, trustees, to Hasa & Company LLC, 5266 County Road 5, Delta, $130,000.

Bradley S. and Lisa L. Short to Justin T. and Sara C. Beck, 233 Hawthorn Drive, Archbold, $247,400.

James L. and Brenda B. Richer to Cherlynn K. Spiess, 730 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon, $182,000.

Mark E. and Joyce A. Miller to Kerry and Marybeth Beck, 703 Walnut St., Archbold, $125,000.

Lucile D. Heindricks to Fulton Street Holdings Limited, 218 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, $5,000.

Mark and Kathy Knapp to Jada and Zachary Knapp, 7 Pelton Drive, Delta, $138,000.

Leroy H. and Davonna M. Zuver to Ashley M. and Justice Zimmerman, 214 E. Holland St., Archbold, $84,000.

Gerald A. Meiring to Monica A. Meiring and Dylan M. Shock, 826 Burr Road, Wauseon, $160,000.

Kyle B. Borer to Lauren M. and Robert C. Jr. Iwinski, 816 Valley Court, Swanton, $206,000.

Pamela A. Shanteau to Jacob M. and Breanna M. Ott, 13810 County Road 4-1, Swanton, $233,000.

Constance P. Fetterman to Amanda Church, 506 W. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $67,100.

Kathy Beck to Joseph D. Beck, 118 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $67,737.