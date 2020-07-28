SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, July 16

11:22 a.m., 5100 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp, Parker Tire, bad checks.

12:21 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Don’s Automotive Group, miscellaneous assist.

12:22 p.m., 393 Main St., Pettisville, Pettisville Garage, miscellaneous assist.

1:21 p.m., 21887 U.S. 20A, German Twp., investigate complaint.

2:05 p.m., 16480 County Road F, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:43 p.m., 12563 County Road 8, Pike Twp., harassment.

5:09 p.m., 7687 State Highway 109, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:56 p.m., 2641 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:45 p.m., 9866 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., injury accident.

10:07 p.m., 14046 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Friday, July 17

10:00 a.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Job & Family Services, investigate complaint.

12:06 p.m., 386 Cleveland Ave., Lyons, stolen vehicle.

2:06 p.m., 11970 County Road H, Pike Twp., hit-skip accident.

2:18 p.m., 4315 County Road 15, Clinton Twp., dog bite.

4:15 p.m., 6660 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Delta post office, injury accident.

5:17 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109, York Twp., harassment.

5:42 p.m., 213 Main St., Pettisville, larceny.

5:45 p.m., 22597 U.S. 20A, German Twp., larceny attempted.

6:45 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

8:10 p.m., 6767 County Road 9, York Twp., North Stat Steel, assist public.

9:25 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109, York Twp., harassment.

11:48 p.m., County Road 10-2 at County Road D, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

Saturday, July 18

12:16 a.m., 25154 County Road R, Gorham Twp., stolen vehicle.

4:48 a.m., 8135 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, suspicious vehicle.

11:11 a.m., 454 Monroe St., Delta, stolen vehicle.

2:30 p.m., 3480 County Road L, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:50 p.m., 4900 County Road H #93, Fulton Twp., possible OVI.

10:29 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

10:43 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., assault.

Sunday, July 19

1:24 a.m., 12985 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., Oakshade Raceway, drunk.

12:26 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, welfare check.

1:36 p.m., 1671 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

2:15 p.m., 8150 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Hy-Miler, hit-skip accident.

3:41 p.m., 6632 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:04 p.m., County Road F at County Road 17, injury accident.

5:15 p.m., 9265 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

5:46 p.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

8:00 p.m., 10538 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., larceny.

8:49 p.m., 11080 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., North Dover United Methodist, accident with property damage.

9:45 p.m., unknown location, investigate complaint.

10:39 p.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Rd., Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, suicidal threats.

Monday, July 20

12:19 a.m., 7278 County Road 23, German Twp., juveniles.

9:20 a.m., 109 E Main St., Metamora, T-Mart, investigate complaint.

10:34 a.m., 7170 County Road 23, German Twp., juveniles.

1:51 p.m., 3198 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

2:59 p.m., County Road E at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

5:40 p.m., 25212 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp. Serenity Haven, disorderly conduct.

10:04 p.m., County Road 22 at County Road T, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

11:34 p.m., 19410 Millstone Dr., German Twp., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, July 21

3:15 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, possible OVI.

11:39 a.m., 9109 County Road 17-3, Dover Twp., Tedrow Auto Wrecking Co., civil matter.

12:32 p.m., 1649 County Road 10, York Twp., suspicious activity.

1:26 p.m., 4840 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnson Trucking, unauthorized use.

1:39 p.m., 12556 County Road L, Pike Twp., vandalism.

2:02 p.m., 2849 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:08 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil process.

3:03 p.m., 3518 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

3:06 p.m., 24274 County Road A, German Twp., harassment.

5:00 p.m., 24420 County Road B, German Twp., accident with property damage.

5:27 p.m., 1489 County Road 9, York Twp., investigate complaint.

6:48 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7-2, Royalton Twp., welfare check.

7:52 p.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

9:39 p.m., 219 Chestnut St., Swanton, Swanton Police Station, investigate complaint.

10:21 p.m., County Road K at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., harassment.

Wednesday, July 22

1:19 a.m., 13715 State Highway 66, Gorham Twp., assist other unit.

2:38 a.m., 6121 U.S. 20A, York Twp., accident with property damage.

2:48 a.m., 400 E. Gamble Rd., Fayette, Fayette High School, suspicious activity.

9:53 a.m., 11588 County Road 8, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:25 p.m., 207 Cleveland Ave., Lyons, hit-skip accident.

1:36 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109, York Twp., suspicious activity.

2:05 p.m., 4171 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., welfare check.

9:33 p.m., County Road 2 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.