Fulton County cases continue to rise

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County saw an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the last week, increasing from 86 on July 19 to 117 Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department did not give updated numbers of Saturday or Sunday. Their last update on Friday showed 109 cases and 13 hospitalizations. The spike in cases has not led to a spike in hospitalizations.

Among the cases through Friday were are 48 males and 61 females.

Of that Friday total, there are 77 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

Lucas County has had 3,942 cases and 293 deaths, according to the Lucas County Health Department. The latest information from the county shows 1-50 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse, Monclova, and Waterville are also in the 1-50 range.

Holland has had between 151-200 total cases, while Maumee has 251-300.

Wood County had 725 cases and 55 deaths, Defiance County had 110 cases and four deaths, Williams 106 and three deaths, and Henry 90 cases.

There were 84,573 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 79,573 confirmed and 4,500 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 10,199 hospitalizations and 2,315 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 3,049 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 258 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Fulton County increased from Level 1 to Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday.

The county met 3 of the 7 indicators. Indicators met new cases per capita; the proportion of cases not in congregate settings; and sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-like illness.

One more indicator met would have put Fulton County at Level 3.

Henry and Defiance counties joined Lucas County at Red Alert Level 3 with the Thursday update. Wood County dropped to Level 2.

• Following a 19-case outbreak linked to a county fair in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine spoke with fair managers from across Ohio to stress the importance of following safety guidance during county fair events.

“We’ve seen photos of packed grandstands and little social distancing,” said Governor DeWine. “We want fairs to continue, but I expressed in the phone call today that fairs must follow the rules.”

Guidance for fairs is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

