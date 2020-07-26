Four injured in crash on county line.

An area road was closed for an extended period following a two-vehicle crash north of Swanton on Saturday. The crash, at the intersection of Fulton Lucas Road (County Road 1) and Angola Road (County Road L), injured four people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said at about 3:33 p.m. a 2006 Dodge Durango was westbound on Angola Road approaching Fulton Lucas Road. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was traveling southbound on Fulton Lucas County.

The Dodge Durango failed to yield at the stop sign and struck the Cadillac Escalade on the driver’s side pushing both vehicles into a bean field, authorities said.

The driver of the Cadillac was extracted by mechanical means and transported to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries. A 9-year-old juvenile was the left rear passenger of the Cadillac, and was transported to University of Toledo Medical Center with life threatening injuries.The right front passenger of the Cadillac was transported to UTMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Durango was transported to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.

Names have been withheld pending notification to family.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash. No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Swanton Fire and EMS, Fulton ALS, Lucas County Life Squad, Springfield Township Fire and EMS, Swanton Police Department, and VJ’s Towing.