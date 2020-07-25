Museum to reopen Yayoi Kusama: Fireflies on the Water

TOLEDO – The Toledo Museum of Art has reopened a popular art installation to the public. Yayoi Kusama: Fireflies on the Water is again on view.

Yayoi Kusama: Fireflies on the Water is an immersive installation that showcases the vision of one of the world’s most influential contemporary artists. Yayoi Kusama, who experienced hallucinations as a child, uses her artwork to express and communicate her particular psychological world. Visitors experience up to 60 seconds alone in the room, which uses lights, mirrors and water to transport viewers to a space that seems endlessly expansive.

Fireflies on the Water, on loan from the Whitney Museum of Art, opened to the public at TMA on Dec. 14, 2019. When the coronavirus prompted the closure of the installation on March 14, more than 26,000 visitors had experienced the work of art in person.

Tickets are $5 for nonmembers. Museum members receive a limited number of free installation tickets based on their level of membership. After they have claimed their free tickets, members can purchase additional tickets at $5 each.

Fireflies on the Water tickets can be reserved up to a month in advance. To purchase tickets, visit tickets.toledomuseum.org or call 419-255-8000 ext. 7448. Each Fireflies on the Water ticket includes a free museum pass that allows entry to TMA.

Previous ticket holders who were unable to visit Fireflies on the Water due to the closure of the Museum should contact TMA at 419-255-8000 ext. 7448 to reschedule their visit.

Several changes have been made to the Fireflies on the Water experience to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. A face covering is required to enter the installation. Because of this requirement, children 2 years of age or younger are unable to enter Fireflies on the Water.

Floor markers and other signage will be in place to encourage visitors to remain socially distant as they wait to enter the installation.

A Q&A about the installation is available at toledomuseum.org/kusama.

For additional information about hours, face covering requirements, distancing procedures, parking and current exhibitions, please visit TMA’s extensive Q&A about reopening at toledomuseum.org/reopen. In addition, Visitor Services staff may be reached by phone at 419-255-8000 ext. 7448.