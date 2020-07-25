Antique cars coming to Sauder Village

Sauder Village in Archbold will celebrate the automobiles of days gone by on Saturday, Aug. 1, with a special gathering of antique cars.

Guests can experience Ohio’s rich history while viewing automobiles, visiting animals in the barnyard, marveling at working craftsmen, and hearing stories shared by costumed guides along a Walk Through Time from 1803 through the turn of the century.

“Sauder Village offers a unique backdrop for collectors to share their vintage cars with others,” said Kim Krieger, Sauder media relations manager. “Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, we have decided to reduce the number of vehicles that will be coming for our antique car gathering this year. However, guests will still enjoy viewing a variety of production cars from Ford, Crosley, REO, Willys, Hudson, Buick, and Oldsmobile on our 1920s Main Street and the village Green.”

Krieger said the automobiles on display will be from a much earlier time period than some events, since cars are required to be older than 1942, with some even dating back to the early 1900s. Some cars already pre-registered for the gathering include a 1902 Oldsmobile, a 1906 REO Runabout, a 1921 Ford Post Canopy Express, and a 1925 Ford Model T.

Throughout the day guests will be able to look at the cars and visit with car owners, with appropriate social distancing in place. Late in the afternoon, guests can watch a traditional parade of cars down the new 1920s Main Street. The Rich Auto Dealership and Gas Station at the 1920s Main Street will be another popular spot to visit. This reconstructed building highlights the sale and repair of the automobile, one of the most iconic inventions of the 20th century.

In addition to the display of antique cars, guests can take time to experience the past in the village, learn about the daily lives of the Native Americans at “Natives and Newcomers,” and visit places like the Witmer-Roth home, jail, and the log school at Pioneer Settlement.

Later this summer additional buildings along the west side of Main Street will open, offering guests an opportunity to stop by the theater to take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, explore a grocery store, and sip a cherry phosphate at the soda fountain. Guests can see the latest fashions at the dry goods store, buy sweet treats at the candy store, and have fun exploring the fire station, and even a speakeasy. The “Roaring Twenties” will come to life through personal stories, authentic reproduction buildings, and historic artifacts.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. For details, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.