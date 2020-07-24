Alzheimer’s programs offered virtually

TOLEDO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes.

They will discuss safety issues in the home, communication, coronavirus challenges, long-distance caregiving and information on the disease itself.

The programs run about an hour and are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.

July 27 Safety at Home 10a.m.

July 27 Caregiving from Afar 5p.m.

July 28 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2p.m.

July 28 Simple Communication Tips for Caregivers 4 p.m.

July 29 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 10 a.m.

July 30 Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research 9:30a.m.

July 31 Activities at Home 10a.m.

Also this month, the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will present a virtual discussion on dementia with special guest Sara Hunter, DNP, APRN-CNP.

This virtual program will be held live on July 21 from 4:30-5:30 p.m .

Hunter completed her Doctorate in Nursing Practice from The Ohio State University College of Nursing in May 2019. She completed her Masters of Science in Nursing through the University of Toledo where her thesis focused on helping caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease be connected with support and resources in the community. Since graduating nursing school, Hunter has spent her career focused in neurology — first for four years in the Toledo Hospital Neurological intensive care unit and the past five years in outpatient neurology practicing at ProMedica Physicians Adult Neurology in Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

During the live video-conference, Hunter will be talking about what to expect in a neurology visit, will address memory issues, and review self care for caregivers.

“One thing I talk about with families is making a plan for care of their loved one with dementia. It is important not to wait to plan when in a crisis situation,” she said.

People interested in attending can submit their questions ahead of time to Pam Myers, program director at pjmyers@alz.org.

The dementia discussion is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.