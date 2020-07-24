FCCC packets available in August

Students registered to attend Four County Career Center this fall can pick up their schedules and other 2020-21 information during Packet Pick-Up Days, Aug. 4, 6, and 10, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. each day.

Students may also pay their fees, pick up their technology device, and order their uniforms at this time. Final forms must be completed prior to Packet Pick-Up Days.

Staff members will be at an information table in the multi-purpose room to distribute packets and answer questions. Students wishing to locate classrooms and career labs may do so on these days.

Fall classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 19, for juniors and seniors, and Thursday, Aug. 20, for returning seniors. Classes begin 8:45 a.m.

For more information, call 1-800-589-3334, ext. 2701. For safety information, visit www.fourcounty.net.