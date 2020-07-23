Thursday community meals suspended

Thursday Community Meals in Wauseon have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several providers met July 13 via Zoom regarding the resumption of the Thursday night meals, according to Jerry Smith, Lions Club Meals coordinator. The discussion centered around when service could continue and how the meals could be distributed.

Smith noted that in-house service at Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon would be too difficult to execute, given current guidelines for restaurants. He also noted that many participants come not only for the food but for the fellowship, and said current health restrictions would severely limit that social interaction.

“The consensus was that we discontinue the meals until we can serve them in the same way that we have in the past,” Smith said. “However, there was a strong feeling that we continue this service at some point in the future. In the meantime, we will reach out to the local schools and other agencies in the future to identify some particularly needy families that we may be able to assist on a personal basis.”

He said details of that assistance were not specified. A meeting of providers will convene in September to plan for reaching out to those in need and to review the circumstances for resuming the Thursday night meals.