Fair food events planned at Fulton County Fairgrounds

Those with a hankering for fair food are in luck, despite the changes made to this year’s Fulton County Fair due to the COVID-19. Four Fair Food To Go events are planned at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in the coming weeks.

The event will be held July 24-26, July 31 – Aug. 2, Aug. 7-9, and Aug. 14-16. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vendors expected at the Fairgrounds one or more weekend include Pence’s, Dairy Association milkshakes, Island Noodles, J&A Taco, Ben’s Pretzel’s and Lemonade, Outlaw BBQ, The Barn Yard, Bair’s Concessions, Sirloin Tip Dinners, and Fire-N-The-Hole Pizza.

Visitors will enter at the main gate (Gate A) and exit at the horse gate (Gate F). Parking will be permitted behind and around Spangler Arena.

Socially distancing should be in practice and masks are now required.

Visitors should walk to the food booths and then take their food to go. No dining will be permitted on the fairgrounds. Vendors are subject to change without notice.

Visit fultoncountyfair.com/fair-food-to-go/ for more information and updates on which vendors will be on hand.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Fair-Sign.jpg