SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, July 9

9:05 a.m., County Road D at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:02 a.m., 19707 U.S. 20A, German Twp., check on welfare.

10:40 a.m., 2466 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., missing person.

11:05 a.m., County Road M at County Road 25, Gorham Twp., littering.

11:10 a.m., 7061 County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:38 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.

3:55 p.m., 7898 County Road 23, German Twp., investigate complaint.

4:48 p.m., County Road E at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:24 p.m., 7361 County Road L, Pike Twp., unwanted subject.

6:54 p.m., 15381 County Road H, Clinton Twp., investigate complaint.

6:58 p.m., 13885 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., domestic violence.

7:44 p.m., 3291 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:58 p.m., 1901 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

8:37 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, stolen vehicle.

10:44 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #18, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, person with a gun..

Friday, July 10

3:23 a.m., 1263 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., domestic trouble.

8:02 a.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

12:11 p.m., County Road E at County Road 11, York Twp., injury accident.

1:17 p.m., 1932 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

3:21 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, unwanted subject.

3:50 p.m., County Road B at County Road 9, York Twp., accident with property damage.

4 p.m., 9908 State Hwy. 64, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

5:36 p.m., 10600 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

6:12 p.m., 4376 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

7:20 p.m., 2485 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

7:39 p.m., 14319 County Road L, Dover Twp., civil matter.

8:22 p.m., 15510 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.

10:02 p.m., 7024 County Road 1-3, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

Saturday, July 11

1:49 a.m., County Road 19 at County Road H, German Twp., suspicious person.

1:51 a.m., 26450 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:33 a.m., County Road 10 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., dog bite.

1:36 p.m., 1750 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

1:40 p.m., 235 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, keep the peace.

5:26 p.m., 7740 County Road K, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

6:31 p.m., County Road 1 at U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

6:33 p.m., 14315 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., stolen vehicle.

9:51 p.m., County Road A at County Road 10, York Twp., accident with property damage.

11:27 p.m., County Road N at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., fireworks.

Sunday, July 12

2:46 a.m., S. Munson Road at Mettabrook Road, Swanton, K-9 Unit.

4:02 a.m., 25925 County Road E, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:40 a.m., County Road 12 at County Road J, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:50 a.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, suspicious person.

12:02 p.m., 15490 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Hope Christian Fellowship Church, accident with property damage.

2:39 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., reckless operation.

8:23 p.m., 325 E. Main St., Metamora, miscellaneous assist.

Monday, July 13

3:15 a.m., 22899 County Road L, Franklin Twp., road blocked.

7:08 a.m., 17000 County Road F, Clinton Twp., road blocked.

10:53 a.m., 2100 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., Shiloh Christian Union Church, larceny.

11:18 a.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, check on welfare.

12:03 p.m., 9296 County Road 6-1, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

3:40 p.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, unwanted subject.

4:15 p.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

4:40 p.m., 3969 County Road 19, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:27 p.m., 6868 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

9:35 p.m., 272 Spring St., Tedrow, check on welfare.

10:29 p.m., County Road L at County Road 23, Franklin Twp., traffic offense.

11:14 p.m., 14900 County Road H #68, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

Tuesday, July 14

10:37 a.m.,129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

12:44 p.m., 117 N. Adrian St., Lyons, Kay’s Diner, accident with property damage.

2:37 p.m., 4856 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.

4:15 p.m., 13735 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., keep the peace.

5:03 p.m., 7018 County Road K, Pike Twp., civil matter.

5:43 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

6:58 p.m., County Road H at County Road 21, Franklin Twp., road blocked.

6:59 p.m., 2979 County Road L, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

10:34 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

Wednesday, July 15

2:22 a.m., 12000 U.S. 20A, York Twp., check on welfare.

4:41 a.m., 7755 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, breaking and entering.

12:22 p.m., 10701 County Road H, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:19 p.m., 26056 County Road J, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.

4:23 p.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, harassment.

4:29 p.m., County Road 16 at U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

6:36 p.m., 10467 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

Thursday, July 16

4:40 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.