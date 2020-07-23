Officials urge Ohio speaker to resign

The Associated Press reported that Republican speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder and four associates were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants.

Several politicians called on Householder to resign including Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“I am deeply concerned about the allegations of wrongdoing issued today by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” DeWine said on Tuesday. “Every American has the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

“Because of the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for Speaker Householder to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives; therefore, I am calling on Speaker Householder to resign immediately. This is a sad day for Ohio.”

State Senator Theresa Gavorone, who represents much of Fulton County, said it is early in the process, but she is concerned by the allegations against Householder.

“Government cannot operate effectively without the trust of the public and he has violated that trust,” she said. “I urge him to resign immediately.”

