Spike in Fulton County cases continues

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County has seen a 35% increase in total cases of COVID-19 in the last week. On Tuesday the county had 96 total cases of COVID-19, an increase from 71 last Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department.

There have been 95 confirmed cases and one probable case.

There are 67 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate. The health department is monitoring 123% more cases than this time last week, with an increase from 13 to 29.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 0-80-plus years old. Among the cases are 45 females and 51 males.

There have been 12 county patients hospitalized total, an increase of one in the last week. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 3,629 cases and 307 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 80 cases and four deaths, Williams 95 cases and three deaths, and Henry 73 cases.

There were 77,215 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 72,963 confirmed and 4,252 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 9,736 hospitalizations and 2,367 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old.

There are 2,959 confirmed deaths statewide, with 260 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The Archbold Community Library will now be open during the evening one day per week. The library will be open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

One new hospitalization in last week