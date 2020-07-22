U.S. 20A to close for roundabout construction

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Thursday the closure date for the U.S. 20A roundabout project.

U.S. 20A will be closed between Eber Road and Airport Highway for construction of U.S. 20A roundabouts at State Route 295 and Whitehouse-Spencer Road beginning Monday, Aug. 3. The project is expected to last into October.

The posted detour is SR 2 to I-475 to Salisbury Road (Exit 6) to Briarfield Boulevard to U.S. 20A. Local roads such as Monclova Road can also be used to get around the closure.

Whitehouse-Spencer Road at U.S. 20A will be closed Monday, Aug. 3 through mid-September. State Route 295 at U.S. 20A will be closed beginning mid-September through October.

A roundabout is also planned for the U.S. 20A intersection with Weckerly Road.