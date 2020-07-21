Delta woman sentenced for cocaine possession

The following individual was sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Krystal N. Ramos, 33, of Delta, previously pleaded guilty to attempted possession of cocaine.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until she can enter drug treatment at Serenity Haven; pay prosecution costs; be successfully discharged from the Drug Court program; successfully complete drug treatment at Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare; stay out of bars; and comply with an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in jail.