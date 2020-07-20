Turnpike accident injures driver, damages overpass

A truck driver received minor injuries July 16 in a single-vehicle accident on the Ohio Turnpike west of Wauseon.

The Swanton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 1999 Mack dump truck driven by Edward White, 39, of Toledo was eastbound on the turnpike at Mile Post 30.3 at approximately 1 p.m. when White noticed the bed of the truck was raising. The top of the bed struck the overpass for County Road 19 in Fulton County and detached from the vehicle. The vehicle then drove off the right side of the road and struck a sign post, a ditch, and a fence.

White was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He refused treatment from emergency medical personnel at the scene. He was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle.

The County Road 19 overpass suffered extensive damage and was subsequently closed. It will be assessed for repairs by the Fulton County Highway Department.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department, Fulton County EMS, the Wauseon Fire Department, and Hutch’s Towing.

The accident remains under investigation.