Fulton County cases spike over last week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County saw a sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 in the last week, increasing from 67 on July 12 to 86 Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department did not give updated numbers of Saturday or Sunday. Their last update on Friday showed 81 cases and 12 hospitalizations.

The age range of cases in Fulton County was 0-80-plus years old as of the last report. Among the cases through Friday were are 38 males and 43 females.

Of the total, there are 67 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

Lucas County has had 3,393 cases and 290 deaths, according to the Lucas County Health Department. The latest information from the county shows 1-43 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse, Monclova, and Waterville are also in the 1-43 range.

Holland has had between 130-172 total cases, while Maumee has 216-258.

Wood County had 593 cases and 53 deaths, Defiance County had 75 cases and three deaths, Williams 90 and three deaths, and Henry 59 cases.

There were 74,932 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 70,755 confirmed and 4,177 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 9,555 hospitalizations and 2,315 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 2,916 confirmed deaths statewide, with 258 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The Henry County Health Department announced they have identified several cases linked to a “Name That Tune” event at Leisure Time Winery in Napoleon on July 11. The health department is working with the winery regarding the event and related cases.

The Henry County Health Department is requesting those that attended call their local health department.

“We urge anyone who attended the event to watch for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider should they begin to experience any,” said Julie Lauf, director of nursing. “Every guest in attendance longer than 15 minutes should self-quarantine through July 25 and seek a COVID test if you have any symptoms. This includes remaining at home during these days, watching for symptoms, and if possible stay away from others, especially those who are at a higher risk for getting sick from COVID-19.”

Symptoms may appear anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure. Symptoms can include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

• Director John Swearingen Jr. announced last week that the Museum of Fulton County has received a CARES Act grant through Ohio Humanities.

“As with all aspects of life, COVID-19 has affected the way that museums operate,” he said. “We are realigning our public programming, and for the safety of our guests, are now planning to expand our educational efforts digitally. This grant will allow us to transfer our collections database online and make it available to the general public through our website. We will also be able to offer better and more diverse distance learning opportunities to schools and lifelong learners. We are proud that Ohio Humanities has invested in our efforts and are helping us to meet the challenges of this pandemic.”

• Although the full event was canceled, a chicken BBQ to go will be held in Lyons on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

First come, first served. They are only cooking 700 pieces of chicken. No sit down dining allowed.

The cost for chicken only is $6. Chicken dinners with baked potato, baked beans, and roll are $9.

• The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will hold a food box distribution on Thursday at Normal Memorial Library, 301 Eagle St., Fayette, from 1-4 p.m.

Registration runs through Wednesday. Register online at www.toledofoodbank.org or call 419-242-5000 ext. 215 or 221.

There will only be drive-up, non-contact distribution.

